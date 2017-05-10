Detroit Pastor Escorted Out Of Church...

Detroit Pastor Escorted Out Of Church By Police During Service [VIDEO]

Dr. Charisse Gibert was formally escorted out of Detroit World Outreach Church by Redford Police on Sunday and placed in the back of a cop car for trespassing. According to FOX 2 Detroit , Gibert says she did nothing wrong, and that she's been a member of that church for 17 years.

