Detroit-based FBI translator went rogue to become ISIS bride
He was a German rapper-turned-ISIS fighter. She was a translator assigned to his case at the FBI's Detroit field office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|river rouge days memories (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Sammy Sheppard
|85
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|1
|DETROIT POLICE OFFICER RANDOMLY SHOT in the HEA...
|Mon
|MARK ANTHONY TFRAINA
|1
|List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl...
|Apr 30
|Trump Lies
|1
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|Apr 30
|NickyB
|8
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Apr 27
|Patrick
|35
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC