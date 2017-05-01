Condition of Detroit police officer s...

Condition of Detroit police officer shot in head 'deteriorated,' surgery planned

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The condition of a Detroit police officer shot in the head Sunday night deteriorated in the late morning hours, a trauma surgeon from the Dearborn hospital he is being treated at said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Truth 20,989
List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl... Sun Trump Lies 1
Water bills in Center Line (May '11) Sun NickyB 8
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Apr 27 Patrick 35
News What can $80K buy you in Detroit? Apr 27 Negroes r chimps 2
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
News Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09) Apr 27 Grace55 188
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC