Chris Rock dined at Parc this weekend and we're jealous we missed it
Not only did Chris Rock stop by the Campus Martius restaurant this weekend after performing a slew of shows at the Fox Theatre, but so did his bud Tim Meadows, and there's a photo to prove it! Rock and Meadows are pictured with Parc executive chef Jordan Hoffman, who most likely prepared a delicious meal for the duo. This isn't the first time that a famous comedian has shown up at a Detroit restaurant unannounced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|LibHater
|20,993
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|12 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|DETROIT POLICE OFFICER RANDOMLY SHOT in the HEA...
|16 hr
|MARK ANTHONY TFRAINA
|1
|List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl...
|Sun
|Trump Lies
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Apr 27
|Patrick
|35
|What can $80K buy you in Detroit?
|Apr 27
|Negroes r chimps
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC