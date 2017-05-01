Chris Rock dined at Parc this weekend...

Chris Rock dined at Parc this weekend and we're jealous we missed it

Not only did Chris Rock stop by the Campus Martius restaurant this weekend after performing a slew of shows at the Fox Theatre, but so did his bud Tim Meadows, and there's a photo to prove it! Rock and Meadows are pictured with Parc executive chef Jordan Hoffman, who most likely prepared a delicious meal for the duo. This isn't the first time that a famous comedian has shown up at a Detroit restaurant unannounced.

