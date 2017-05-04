Another dog rescued after being found...

Another dog rescued after being found mutilated in Detroit

11 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

DETROIT, Mich- The Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever mutilated a dog that was found this week. The animal, who's been named Logan, was discovered on Detroit's east side on Wednesday after he wandered up to a resident's home.

