$10M luxury condo complex at former Detroit Catholic school breaks ground

A long-vacant, former Catholic school is being transformed into a $10-million luxury condominium complex in Detroit's Islandview neighborhood. Mayor Mike Duggan and Banyan Investments CEO Aamir Farooqi broke ground on the new development Monday at the historic former St. Charles school, 1454 Townsend St. in Detroit.

