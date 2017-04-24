Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority hope...

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority hope to force Matty Moroun to sell land

13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority announced in an annual meeting on Friday that if the board can select a private contractor by May or June of 2018, construction will begin shortly after. But the authority still needs land it doesn't yet own on the Detroit side of the planned Gordie Howe International Bridge, with a portion belonging to competitor Manuel "Matty" Moroun, who owns the Ambassador Bridge and has fought to prevent construction of a new, publicly owned Detroit River crossing.

