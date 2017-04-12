What Is It Like to Live Without Running Water? Detroit Families Know
Each day, Catherine Caldwell hauls three gallons of bottled water to her bathroom and two to her kitchen. She and her family use the water for flushing the toilet, washing hands, and- after heating it on the stove-cleaning dishes and cooking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|32 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|18 hr
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Tue
|lucifuge1973
|4
|My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler
|Mon
|Nazi Sympathizer
|1
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|235
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Apr 10
|milkweeds
|131
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC