What $1,300 rents you in Detroit right now
Welcome to this week's installment of Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent for a certain dollar amount in various Detroit neighborhoods. This week we're looking at rentals within $100 of today's price: $1,300.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Grace55
|188
|Slop your Hogs again God!!!
|Tue
|clueless spam nuts
|2
|Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a...
|Apr 22
|want war- you go ...
|2
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|Apr 22
|want war- you go ...
|5
|Trump Peaceful Protest tonight
|Apr 22
|Team Trump
|6
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 21
|watching livonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC