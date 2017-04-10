Week in Review: Camp counselor gets 1...

Week in Review: Camp counselor gets 10 years for child porn and group sues for Schuette's emails

A former camp counselor from suburban Detroit was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for taking nude photos of young boys and posting them online. The judge who sentenced 22-year-old Matthew Kuppe said he thought the sentence was too harsh, but Kuppe's plea deal left him with no choice.

