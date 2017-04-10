Week in Review: Camp counselor gets 10 years for child porn and group sues for Schuette's emails
A former camp counselor from suburban Detroit was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for taking nude photos of young boys and posting them online. The judge who sentenced 22-year-old Matthew Kuppe said he thought the sentence was too harsh, but Kuppe's plea deal left him with no choice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|1 hr
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|14 hr
|Nre chat town
|15
|Fair warning
|Sat
|ThomasA
|5
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|Apr 14
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Apr 13
|ThomasA
|12
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 12
|G Al
|140
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC