Walmart has free grocery pickup in metro Detroit
After Meijer added multiple pickup locations in southeast Michigan last year, retail and grocery giant Walmart is now offering free grocery pickup service in metro Detroit. According to the company, you can fill up your grocery list on their website and then set a pickup time.
