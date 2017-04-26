Upscale retailer Kit and Ace closed t...

Upscale retailer Kit and Ace closed their Detroit store today, along...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

After less than a year in business, the Downtown Detroit location of upscale retailer Kit and Ace has shuttered . In a statement made on their Facebook page this afternoon, the brand announced they would also close all stores in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Trumps4Ever 20,974
News Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09) 3 hr Grace55 188
Slop your Hogs again God!!! Tue clueless spam nuts 2
News Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a... Apr 22 want war- you go ... 2
Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose Apr 22 want war- you go ... 5
Trump Peaceful Protest tonight Apr 22 Team Trump 6
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 21 watching livonia 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC