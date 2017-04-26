Upscale retailer Kit and Ace closed their Detroit store today, along...
After less than a year in business, the Downtown Detroit location of upscale retailer Kit and Ace has shuttered . In a statement made on their Facebook page this afternoon, the brand announced they would also close all stores in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.
