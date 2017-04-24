Tree planting for Detroit apple orchard postponed
The planting of 350 trees at a planned apple orchard on the city's east side was postponed Friday over concerns the project isn't yet in compliance with Detroit's urban farming ordinance. Wolverine Human Services, a nonprofit that offers food, shelter and other services to vulnerable youths, has been working to build "Core Orchards Detroit" at Lenox and Charlevoix streets.
