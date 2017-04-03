Toddler found wandering in Detroit
Detroit police are looking for the parents or guardians of a little girl who was found wandering on the city's west side. The toddler, who is believed to be two or three-years-old, was found at around 2:30 a.m. on the Southfield Service Drive near Joy Road.
