Toddler found wandering in Detroit

Yesterday Read more: WXYZ

Detroit police are looking for the parents or guardians of a little girl who was found wandering on the city's west side. The toddler, who is believed to be two or three-years-old, was found at around 2:30 a.m. on the Southfield Service Drive near Joy Road.

