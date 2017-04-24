Thurston Moore to play MOCAD in July
Today we learned that Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore is headed to Detroit, to play the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit on July 15. The show is presented by El Club. Rock n Roll Consciousness , Moore's new album, is set for release the Friday, April 28. on Caroline International.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
