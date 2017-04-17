This month's international banjo meet-up picks a winner: Detroit
Who's that pickin' and a-grinnin'? It's the NAIBC Steering Committee! Left to right, it's John Smith, Bob Ervin, Richard Shinske, and Brian Newsom. Few Northern burgs have as much Southern flavor as Detroit.
