Third suspect arraigned in Greektown brawl
DETROIT - A third man was arraigned Thursday in connection to the violent brawl in Greektown. Eddie Curry, 23, is charged with Unarmed Robbery, Assault with Intent to Murder, Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, and Felonious Assault.
