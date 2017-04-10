The gig economy: Can you make a living freelancing in Metro Detroit?
Anna Clark says she wishes the story of how she started freelance writing was a tale of "going forth confidently in the direction of my dreams," but the truth is less glamorous: she got laid off. "I remember the day after that, thinking, 'Okay, I had better really step up my freelance work so I can bring in some money while I look for other positions,'" the Detroit resident says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|7 hr
|Redefined
|32
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|7 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|235
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|12 hr
|milkweeds
|131
|Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09)
|Apr 8
|Jada Brown
|8
|We need high speed trains!
|Apr 3
|Tony
|11
|Police: Man arrested for taking lottery tickets
|Apr 3
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC