The gig economy: Can you make a living freelancing in Metro Detroit?

Anna Clark says she wishes the story of how she started freelance writing was a tale of "going forth confidently in the direction of my dreams," but the truth is less glamorous: she got laid off. "I remember the day after that, thinking, 'Okay, I had better really step up my freelance work so I can bring in some money while I look for other positions,'" the Detroit resident says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.