The Detroit Promise problem: only a fifth of students attending community college for free graduate

Detroit has become the largest city in the country to offer its high school graduates the opportunity to attend some form of college tuition-free, with more than 700 students currently taking advantage of scholarships offered through the Detroit Promise, according to city officials. The program primarily funded through the Michigan Education Excellence Foundation was set up four years ago to offer "last-dollar" community college scholarships for qualifying students by covering remaining tuition balances after grants and other scholarships are exhausted.

