Teen shot police through door believing they were burglars, chief says
Detroit Police Chief James Craig said an officer is in critical condition after being shot in the face while responding to a burglary 11:45 p.m. Sunday. A second officer was struck in the arm with shrapnel after a 19-year-old fired through the front door of a home on the 20500 block of Lesure in Detroit.
