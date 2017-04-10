Teen shot police through door believi...

Teen shot police through door believing they were burglars, chief says

2 hrs ago

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said an officer is in critical condition after being shot in the face while responding to a burglary 11:45 p.m. Sunday. A second officer was struck in the arm with shrapnel after a 19-year-old fired through the front door of a home on the 20500 block of Lesure in Detroit.

Detroit, MI

