Teen arraigned in cop shootings
There are 1 comment on the WXYZ story from 13 hrs ago, titled Teen arraigned in cop shootings.
Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 19-year-old Juwan Alexander Plummer in connection to the shootings of two Detroit police officers. Plummer has been arraigned on two counts each of Intentional Discharge of a Firearm in a Building Causing Serious Injury; Intentional Discharge of a Firearm in a Building Causing Injury, Felonious Assault.
#1 6 hrs ago
This man is old enough to fight and die along side with our brothers sons and daughters in Afghanistan isn't he!
Don't insult us by calling this man a teen!
He's a 19 year old man who made a horrible mistake and now must pay for his actions.
