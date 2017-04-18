Teen arraigned in cop shootings

Teen arraigned in cop shootings

There are 1 comment on the WXYZ story from 13 hrs ago, titled Teen arraigned in cop shootings. In it, WXYZ reports that:

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 19-year-old Juwan Alexander Plummer in connection to the shootings of two Detroit police officers. Plummer has been arraigned on two counts each of Intentional Discharge of a Firearm in a Building Causing Serious Injury; Intentional Discharge of a Firearm in a Building Causing Injury, Felonious Assault.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
@Real Kelly

Costa Mesa, CA

#1 6 hrs ago
This man is old enough to fight and die along side with our brothers sons and daughters in Afghanistan isn't he!
Don't insult us by calling this man a teen!
He's a 19 year old man who made a horrible mistake and now must pay for his actions.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... Wed ThomasA 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06) Wed Red Headed Step C... 141
Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose Tue United Air Lines 3
News Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ... Tue watching livonia 2
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr 16 Nre chat town 15
Fair warning Apr 15 ThomasA 5
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC