Tee Grizzley: Detroit MC Finds Success Through Redemptive Jailhouse Rap

Detroit's Tee Grizzley is 2017's brightest rap upstart, thanks to his breakout hit "First Day Out." His hard-bitten, snapping rap style reflects years of pain as well as eventual redemption: Between 2015 and 2016, the man born Terry Wallace - who apparently earned his nickname for having a ferocious, brawling "grizzly" attitude while locked up - served an 18-month sentence for home invasion, the result of breaking into other students' dorm rooms while he attended Michigan State University.

