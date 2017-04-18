Teacher to face charge again in teen's 2013 drowning at East Detroit High School
The Michigan appeals court has reinstated an involuntary manslaughter charge against a Detroit-area teacher who was blamed for the death of a teenager at a high school pool in suburban Detroit. The charge against Johnathan Sails was thrown out by a Macomb County judge in 2015.
