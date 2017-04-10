Target store speculation continues in...

Target store speculation continues in Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Renderings have been released for a development project on a 7-acre site at Woodward Avenue and Mack Avenue in Detroit. Speculation began in July of last year that the site could be the location for a new Target store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... 23 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 35
Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16) Tue lucifuge1973 4
My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler Mon Nazi Sympathizer 1
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Mon WATCHING LIVONIA 235
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Mon milkweeds 131
Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09) Apr 8 Jada Brown 8
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC