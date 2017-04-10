Suspects wanted for robbing, murdering man
Detroit police have released surveillance photos of two men who are wanted for robbing, shooting and killing a man in a limo early Saturday morning. According to police, the 44-year-old man was sitting in the limo in the 2900 block of W. Warren near I-94 and I-96 when the suspects approached him, robbed him at gunpoint then shot him several times.
