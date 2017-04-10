Suspect in Detroit park stabbing over parking spot charged with attempted murder
The day after a 30-year-old woman was stabbed in a fight over a parking spot at Detroit's River Rouge Park Sunday, police made an arrest. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday charged Shadivia K. Phillips, 21, of Detroit with attempted murder, felonious assault and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.
