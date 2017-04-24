Supreme Court looking at decision to reject DNA expert
The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at the case of a Detroit-area man who was convicted of murder based on DNA. The issue is whether Johnny Ray Kennedy's rights were violated when a judge refused to appoint an expert at public expense who could help the defense.
