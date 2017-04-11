Standing in the shadow of industry, D...

Standing in the shadow of industry, Detroiters feel 'choked out'

One of the surprising things about Detroit's diminishing population is how many people claim to know exactly what to blame for the dwindling number of residents. And yet the driving forces are so numerous as to defy definition: high taxes, poor schools, out-of-control crime, unresponsive city government, corruption, pollution, hostility from Lansing, and many more.

