Shark Tank holding open casting in Detroit
"Shark Tank," ABC's reality TV business show, which offers entrepreneurs a chance to make their dreams a reality, is coming to Detroit. Participants will have a chance to give a one-minute pitch of their business, product or idea to a member of the casting team.
