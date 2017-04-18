Sentencing for Volkswagen in emission...

Sentencing for Volkswagen in emissions scandal

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Volkswagen and the U.S. government are asking a judge to approve a $2.8 billion criminal penalty against the automaker for cheating on diesel emissions tests. Federal Judge Sean Cox is holding a hearing Friday in Detroit, six weeks after the German automaker pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 56 min About time 20,970
News Teen arraigned in cop shootings 19 hr Badam 2
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... Wed ThomasA 35
Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06) Wed Red Headed Step C... 141
Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose Apr 18 United Air Lines 3
News Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ... Apr 18 watching livonia 2
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr 16 Nre chat town 15
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC