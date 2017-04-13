'Say it Loud' exhibit celebrates the ...

'Say it Loud' exhibit celebrates the boombox in Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

A new visual and sonic exhibition takes a look back at a blast from the past - the boombox. Say it Loud is now up at Detroit's The Good Lab , a new exhibition space created by Cranbrook graduate student Ash Arder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fair warning 6 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Leslie 20,957
Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D... 7 hr newswatchnow 3
We need high speed trains! 19 hr ThomasA 12
Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06) Wed G Al 140
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... Apr 11 WATCHING LIVONIA 35
Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16) Apr 11 lucifuge1973 4
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC