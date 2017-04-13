'Say it Loud' exhibit celebrates the boombox in Detroit
A new visual and sonic exhibition takes a look back at a blast from the past - the boombox. Say it Loud is now up at Detroit's The Good Lab , a new exhibition space created by Cranbrook graduate student Ash Arder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair warning
|6 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|7 hr
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Wed
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Apr 11
|lucifuge1973
|4
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC