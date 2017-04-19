Prosecutor: Detroit EMT purposely did not help struggling baby who later died
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a former Detroit emergency medical technician with willful neglect of duty for failing to respond to an eight-month-old infant who was struggling to breath. The prosecutor's office says 45-year-old Ann Marie Thomas was dispatched to Glastonbury Street near the Southfield Freeway and 8 Mile in May of 2015.
