Press Room Cafe opens in former Detroit News building

Press Room Cafe opens in former Detroit News building Eatery, market offers grab-and-go options like ready-made sandwiches, salads, pizza and pasta from Chef Fabio Viviani Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2oVCvMy The Press Room Cafe Market opened its doors for business inside the former Detroit News offices in downtown Detroit on Wednesday. Located in the former Detroit News building on West Lafayette Boulevard in what used to be the executive parking garage, the Press Room now serves pizza and pasta from nationally renown Chef Fabio Viviani of "Top Chef" fame.

