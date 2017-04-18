Pregnant woman gives birth after resc...

Pregnant woman gives birth after rescue from Detroit River

9 hrs ago

Shortly after being rescued by two Detroit police officers and a medic who jumped in after her, as well as the crew of a mail boat who tossed a life preserver, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby via cesarean section, Detroit police say. Detroit police officers Brian Gadwell and Steven Rauser jumped into the frigid waters to help save the woman and are credited for helping to save her life.

