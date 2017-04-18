Popular news anchor becomes voice of Detroit's new QLine streetcar

Carman Harlan, a Detroit native who was an anchor for WDIV Local 4 for nearly 40 years before retiring in November, will greet passengers through the on-board voice-over recordings on the M-1 RAIL's new QLine streetcar. "It was really important that we had some strong representation of a recognizable Detroit icon," said M-1 RAIL spokesman Dan Lijana.

