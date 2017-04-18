Poor air quality is killing Detroiter...

Poor air quality is killing Detroiters, but now there's a plan to fix it

15 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Stateside's conversation with Guy Williams of Detroiters Working for Environmental Justice, and Amy Schulz of the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Poor air quality in Detroit is putting people into the hospital, and even killing some.

