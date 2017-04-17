There are on the MLive.com story from 2 hrs ago, titled Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following downtown Detroit brawl. In it, MLive.com reports that:

Detroit's police chief says he'd support the good Samaritan law, a fictionalized requirement from the season finale of "Seinfeld" in which the character Kramer was arrested for filming a mugging without intervening. Craig said it's "very disturbing" and "troubling" that spectators of a massive brawl early Sunday near the Greektown Casino in downtown Detroit seemed more concerned with broadcasting the melee on Facebook Live than defusing the situation or calling police.

