Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law ...

Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following downtown Detroit brawl

There are 1 comment on the MLive.com story from 2 hrs ago, titled Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following downtown Detroit brawl.

Detroit's police chief says he'd support the good Samaritan law, a fictionalized requirement from the season finale of "Seinfeld" in which the character Kramer was arrested for filming a mugging without intervening. Craig said it's "very disturbing" and "troubling" that spectators of a massive brawl early Sunday near the Greektown Casino in downtown Detroit seemed more concerned with broadcasting the melee on Facebook Live than defusing the situation or calling police.

Plastic Rose

Chicago, IL

#1 1 hr ago
Such savage brutality!
You people belong in cages!
