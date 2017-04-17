Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following downtown Detroit brawl
There are 1 comment on the MLive.com story from 2 hrs ago, titled Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following downtown Detroit brawl. In it, MLive.com reports that:
Detroit's police chief says he'd support the good Samaritan law, a fictionalized requirement from the season finale of "Seinfeld" in which the character Kramer was arrested for filming a mugging without intervening. Craig said it's "very disturbing" and "troubling" that spectators of a massive brawl early Sunday near the Greektown Casino in downtown Detroit seemed more concerned with broadcasting the melee on Facebook Live than defusing the situation or calling police.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MLive.com.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Such savage brutality!
You people belong in cages!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|31 min
|Regressive Progre...
|20,961
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|9 hr
|watching livonia
|2
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Nre chat town
|15
|Fair warning
|Sat
|ThomasA
|5
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|Apr 14
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Apr 13
|ThomasA
|12
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 12
|G Al
|140
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC