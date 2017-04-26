PizzaPlex, a Neapolitan pizzeria co-o...

PizzaPlex, a Neapolitan pizzeria co-operative, will open next month in Southwest Detroit

A new Neapolitan-style pizzeria that's also a co-operative with a social component in its mission is in the works in Southwest Detroit. PizzaPlex, located on Vernor near Clark, is awaiting final inspections and shooting for a May opening.

