Peace march held where 9-year-old boy was shot
Malik was shot in the head by a stray bullet as he and two other children were loaded up into a vehicle to wait for grandma to take them to the movies. As the community struggles with this act of violence - they marched for peace and together prayed for Malik's speedy recovery at the spot he nearly lost his life.
