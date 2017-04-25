Oscar winners sued in Detroit over 20...

Oscar winners sued in Detroit over 2011 film

7 hrs ago Read more: Detroit News

Oscar winners sued in Detroit over 2011 film Lawsuit vs. Reese Witherspoon and Christoph Waltz claims "Water for Elephants" included subliminal anti-Semitic messages Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2phP7y0 Actor Christoph Waltz accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Django Unchained" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday Feb. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. Detroit - A Muskegon woman sued Oscar-winning actors Reese Witherspoon and Christoph Waltz on Tuesday in federal court, alleging their 2011 film "Water for Elephants" contained hidden, anti-Semitic messages.

