Open casting call for Motown the Musical
An open casting call for African-American singers interesting in being a part of the national touring production of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL will be held Tuesday, April 18, at Hitsville U.S.A., home to the Motown Museum. It's located at 2648 West Grand Blvd. in Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ...
|2 hr
|watching livonia
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|no vote
|20,963
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|Mon
|watching livonia
|2
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Nre chat town
|15
|Fair warning
|Sat
|ThomasA
|5
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|Apr 14
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Apr 13
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC