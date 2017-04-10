New videos show how to interact with ...

New videos show how to interact with QLINE

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

With just about a month until the QLINE will launch in downtown Detroit, the M-1 RAIL has released two videos in an effort to help drivers and pedestrians deal with the rail line. There are two videos, one for drivers and one for pedestrians and cycle safety when it comes to interacting with the line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... 7 hr Redefined 32
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) 7 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 235
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) 12 hr milkweeds 131
Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09) Apr 8 Jada Brown 8
We need high speed trains! Apr 3 Tony 11
News Police: Man arrested for taking lottery tickets Apr 3 ThomasA 2
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC