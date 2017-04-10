New videos show how to interact with QLINE
With just about a month until the QLINE will launch in downtown Detroit, the M-1 RAIL has released two videos in an effort to help drivers and pedestrians deal with the rail line. There are two videos, one for drivers and one for pedestrians and cycle safety when it comes to interacting with the line.
