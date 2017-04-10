New video shows violent Greektown str...

New video shows violent Greektown street brawl

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

New video of a violent Greektown street brawl Saturday night has prompted Detroit police to increase patrols this Easter weekend. Cellphone video shows a mob of young people getting out of control and beating two men on the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose 8 hr PutUSA 1st 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr xray45 20,958
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) 22 hr Nre chat town 15
Fair warning Sat ThomasA 5
Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D... Apr 14 newswatchnow 3
We need high speed trains! Apr 13 ThomasA 12
Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06) Apr 12 G Al 140
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,733 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC