New plan unveiled for metro Detroit sinkhole
That massive sinkhole in Fraser, caused by a collapsed sewer pipe, led to a lot of questions about the county's infrastructure. Crews have dug 12 feet underground, but the surface of the pipe is another 48 feet underneath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|42 min
|Penelope W
|20,951
|Fair warning
|10 hr
|Meme
|1
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Wed
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Apr 11
|lucifuge1973
|4
|My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler
|Apr 10
|Nazi Sympathizer
|1
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|235
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC