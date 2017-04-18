New pizzeria and Intelligentsia open ...

New pizzeria and Intelligentsia open tomorrow in downtown Detroit

Read more: Metro Times

A new concept that includes an Intelligentsia coffee bar and several food options launches tomorrow when the Press Room Cafe and Market opens in the former Detroit News building, which is now a Bedrock property. Eater reports that Press Room is a concept geared toward downtown's lunch crowd that will house the Intelligentsia along with Mercato by Fabio Viviani.

