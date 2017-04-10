New guitars made from pieces of the former Detroit Fire Department Headquarters
In some sense, the guitars made by Wallace Detroit Guitars are over 300 years old. Since 2014, Wallace Detroit Guitars has been transforming salvaged wood into electric guitars.
