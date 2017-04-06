New Detroit Institute of Arts ad campaign will feature a new ad every day for a year
While everyone on your timeline is rightfully mocking that new tone deaf Pepsi ad , the Detroit Institute of Arts launched a new campaign that aims to show how the institution is more than just an art museum. Entitled "DIA Every Day," the new campaign was developed by Leo Burnett Detroit and will feature a different ad every day of the year, "each one featuring visitors engaged at the museum in a variety of ways - enjoying a glass of wine in Kresge Court, looking at art, drawing in the galleries or listening to music," according to a press release.
