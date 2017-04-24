Murdered teen remembered at Detroit vigil
In Detroit, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil for Kenneth Cutts, the teen shot and killed in Warren this week. Kiara, along with several hundred others, held a candlelight vigil in the east side Detroit neighborhood he grew up in - including his childhood best friend Jermaine Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|honest assessment
|20,982
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Patrick
|35
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Thu
|Noniggs
|23
|What can $80K buy you in Detroit?
|Thu
|Negroes r chimps
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Thu
|Saw
|2
|Slop your Hogs again God!!!
|Apr 25
|clueless spam nuts
|2
|Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a...
|Apr 22
|want war- you go ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC