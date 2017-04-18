Mother charged with murder, child abuse in Detroit infant's 2015 death
Janee Wright-Trussell faces premeditated murder and child abuse charges in connection to her 8-month-old daughter's death in 2015 at her home in the 19900 block of Glastonbury. Charges were filed against 26-year-old Wright-Trussell in November 2016 but did not come to light until the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced a willful neglect of duty charge Wednesday against a former Detroit EMT .
