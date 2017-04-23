Monday morning City Council hearing on toxic waste facility's expansion
Activists opposed to the tenfold expansion of a hazardous waste facility in Detroit are urging people to join them in speaking out at a hearing on the plan Monday morning. The plan to expand the facility owned by U.S. Ecology, based in Boise, Idaho, has been the subject of our coverage before .
